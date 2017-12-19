Mild and breezy today, pleasant mid-week coming

The mild air in place will peak today with highs getting into the lower 50s thanks to a stiff southwest breeze. The day will start off foggy and drizzly with clouds breaking up this afternoon. Some sunshine and winds gusting over 20 mph will highlight a mild afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder with lows dropping into the lower 30s. Tomorrow and Thursday will feature high pressure building into the region with lots of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 40s. All-in-all, not a bad stretch of weather over the next three days!

Things go downhill a bit heading into the weekend. Friday will bring increasing clouds with rain arriving late. A cold front will push in for Saturday with scattered showers. Friday and Saturday will bring more mild temperatures to the region, however, despite the damp period setting up. Saturday’s highs will be back into the 50s. As the front from Saturday tries to push through and bring colder air to the region, it will get held up along the coast. An area of low pressure will then ride up the stalled front and hug the east coast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Signs are pointing to the mild air staying in place long enough for rain showers to redevelop along the stalled front for late Sunday into Christmas Day. However, there is also still a chance that the cold air arrives quicker and delivers some light snow for Christmas Day. At this point, nothing major appears in play, but this set up is still something we will be watching closely this week as it develops. Stay tuned and we will continue to monitor the forecast for you over the coming days. In the meantime, continue to enjoy these mild temperatures! Don’t worry, the cold will return soon enough!