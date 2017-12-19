Middletown police seek tips in store burglary, robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for three young men who broke into the Karns food store in Middletown early Monday.

Investigators released surveillance photos from the store in the 100 block of South Union Street. They said the burglary occurred shortly before 1 a.m.

The crime may be connected to a pair of robberies in the borough.

A robber demanded money from a man exiting his car in the 200 block of North Union Street around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday around 5:24 a.m., a woman said a man demanded her purse as she was getting into her car in the 400 block of North Union Street. She said a young girl was in the car when the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information should call Middletown police at 717-558-6900.