Lancaster physician group to pay $4M to resolve kickback claims

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Lancaster-based physician group will pay $4 million to resolve claims it received illegal kickbacks for referring patients to hospitals.

Physician’s Alliance Ltd. and three of its executives – Lee Meyers, Michael Warren, and Wallace Longton – were sued over the scheme in federal court.

The suit claimed that from 2009 to 2012, PAL and the executives received kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals to two hospitals owned by the now-defunct Health Management Associates, Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Medical Center.

The settlement was announced Tuesday by Louis Lappen, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“These physicians and executives prioritized their own financial interests over the needs of their patients,” Lappen said in a statement. “Such conduct compromises patient care and undermines the integrity of our nation’s federal health care programs.”

Under the settlement, PAL and its executives will pay $4 million plus a percentage of proceeds from the sale of PAL’s interest in a joint venture with HMA.