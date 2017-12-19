KKK fliers found in Cumberland County neighborhood

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating what appear to be KKK fliers found in a Cumberland County neighborhood.

“I saw a little baggy by my mailbox and I thought it was information about the luminaries that we do every year in the neighborhood or possibly from some landscapers that drop off snow information or landscaping,” said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. “And then I picked it up, and then I brought it into the house. When I opened it up, I was kind of shocked that it was from a group.”

Residents in the Upper Allen Township neighborhood found the fliers by their mailboxes Saturday night. The neighbor who spoke with ABC27 News said he was upset by the fliers, but not surprised.

“Personally, not really, “he said. “With all of the stuff you see on the internet, or in the newspaper, or everywhere where all of this stuff is going on throughout the country and other things going on in the world, it’s not that much of a shock.”

Township police are investigating. The person behind the fliers could be charged with littering. They say the fliers may be offensive but are not threatening.

The NAACP responded, telling the African-American community to take a stand by getting involved.

“Of course it’s upsetting and disheartening, but you don’t have time to be upset or to react in that fashion. What you need to do is be proactive,” said Kaaba Brunson, a local NAACP member.

If you have information about the fliers, call Upper Allen police at 717-795-2445.