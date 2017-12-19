Jury convicts members of sex trafficking ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Chambersburg men have been convicted of taking part in a sex trafficking ring that recruited girls as young as 13 to work as prostitutes.

Anthony “Tony” D’Ambrosio, 35, and Armando Delgado, 21, were found guilty Monday in federal court of sex trafficking of children, drug trafficking, and related charges.

U.S. Attorney David Freed’s office said the pair and four co-defendants recruited young women to work as prostitutes in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

From July 2012 to January 2015. D’Ambrosio and the others rented motel rooms for their prostitution business and posted online ads for “escort” services. They kept most of the money made from sex acts and frequently paid the women in drugs, authorities said.

D’Ambrosio and Delgado will be sentenced at a later date. Their co-defendants have all pleaded guilty.

Albert “Pipo” Martinez, 35, of Chambersburg, pleaded guilty to all charges in March 2016. His son, 21-year-old Keanu Martinez, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to transporting minors to engage in prostitution.

Brandon Hill, 30, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking counts.