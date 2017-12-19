Judge: Man who killed wife cannot collect life insurance

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a Pennsylvania man convicted of killing his wife cannot collect on her $500,000 life insurance policy.

The judge has determined that the money should instead go to the couple’s two teenage daughters.

Police say Joseph Fitzpatrick III had searched the internet for information on life insurance policies five days before he killed his wife, Annemarie Fitzpatrick. Investigators say he drowned her in a Chanceford Township creek in 2012 and then staged an ATV accident to cover it up.

He was sentenced to life in prison.