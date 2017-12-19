Judge: Man who killed wife cannot collect life insurance

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a Pennsylvania man convicted of killing his wife cannot collect on her $500,000 life insurance policy.

The judge has determined that the money should instead go to the couple’s two teenage daughters.

Police say Joseph Fitzpatrick III had searched the internet for information on life insurance policies five days before he killed his wife, Annemarie Fitzpatrick. Investigators say he drowned her in a Chanceford Township creek in 2012 and then staged an ATV accident to cover it up.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s