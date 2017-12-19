Inmate who killed taxi driver at 14 gets parole chance

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate who was 14 years old when he shot and killed a Lancaster taxi driver will have a chance for parole in about two years.

Levar Jones, now 37, was resentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to 25 years to life.

Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Brian Whetts during an October 1994 robbery near the Lancaster Amtrak station. He was sentenced to life in prison, but a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision deemed mandatory life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.”

Jones has already served about 23 years and 2 months. The district attorney’s office said he’ll be eligible for a parole hearing in 2019.

A co-defendant in the case, Manuel Ortiz, is expected to receive a new sentence Tuesday afternoon. He was 17 years old at the time of the murder.