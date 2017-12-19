Governor signs bill to regulate addiction recovery houses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to regulate addiction recovery houses in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 446 gives the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs the authority to license or certify recovery homes that receive public funds or referrals from state, county or federal agencies.

Recovery homes provide support for people suffering from addiction after they leave inpatient treatment or correctional facilities. Among other things, the new law requires criminal background checks for operators and employees, and the homes must promote recovery by requiring resident participation in treatment.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. Tom McGarrigle (R-Chester/Delaware), said his proposal followed reports of drug dealers using recovery houses to exploit residents and fuel their addictions.