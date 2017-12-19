Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Valerie Pritchett’s gourmet mac and cheese

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Tuesday with Valerie Pritchett stopping by to make gourmet mac and cheese.

Valerie’s recipe is posted below. You can see her demonstrate the recipe by watching the attached videos.

On Thursday, the Cooking with Daybreak contest winner will be in our studio live to prepare her winning recipe. She’ll also receive a $250 gift card from Giant.

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

1 – 16 oz box elbow macaroni

8 -10oz smoked Gouda cheese

8 -10 oz Sharp White Cheddar cheese

8-10 oz Parmesan cheese

1 stick butter unsalted

2 cups Panko bread crumbs (plain)

16 ounces prosciutto

2. 1/2 tablespoons

2 cups milk

Boil macaroni al dente (to box instructions) set aside.

Bake prosciutto on a non-stick cookie sheet in a 350 degree oven until crispy. Crumble when cool.

In a pan, add a half stick of butter, melt, add and brown 2 cups of Panko crumbs.

In another pot, on medium heat, add remaining butter and milk medium, add flour, whisk until smooth., add cheese.

Once melted, In a non stick baking dish add macaroni and cheese, mix, and top with prosciutto and bread crumbs.

Baked covered at 350 for 45 minutes.