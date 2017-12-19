Commonwealth Charter Academy: Get Enrolled

Founded in 2003, Commonwealth Charter Academy is a K-12 public cyber charter school in Pennsylvania with year-round open enrollment. CCA is a family service organization with deep expertise in education and strives to deliver a personalized educational experience that engages the entire family, preparing students to succeed in school and life.

CCA staff is there to support families every step of the way during the enrollment process and all computers and curriculum are provided to families at no charge.

Families can start the enrollment process online at ccaeducate.me or call (toll-free) 844-590-2864.