Harrisburg board tables vote on superintendent contract

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday night’s Harrisburg School Board meeting was packed with residents who expected the board to decide if it would enter into contract talks with Dr. Sybil Knight Burney or open the superintendent position to other candidates.

State law requires a district to notify its superintendent within 90 days, and the district’s policy requires a notification within 150 days. Knight Burney’s contract expires at the end of June.

Board Vice President Danielle Robinson said she was never informed that it would be on the agenda, and she said she found out through social media that the contract status of Knight Burney would be addressed at Monday’s meeting.

“Every item on this agenda goes through a committee,” Robinson said, “and this never went through a committee.”

Board President Judd Pittman indicated he did reach out to board members, although he and Robinson never spoke about the matter face to face.

“This is not a referendum or a termination of her contract,” Pittman said. “The resolution is whether or not we as a community or as a board have the opportunity to open it up for discussion.”

The board voted to table the contract discussion until early 2018.

Richard Soto attended Monday’s meeting. He says it’s important for the board and the administration to work together.

“It has to be about the kids first,” Soto said. “People have to put their personal agendas aside.”