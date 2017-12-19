6 companies now approved to grow medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two more Pennsylvania companies can begin growing and processing medical marijuana.

The state Health Department said GTI Pennsylvania of Montour County and Pennsylvania Medical Solutions of Lackawanna County have been approved to begin production.

Pennsylvania now has six growers that are fully operational.

“We expect more grower/processors to become operational in the coming days,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “The program is moving forward to deliver medication to patients with serious medical conditions in the next few months.”

Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said more than 9,300 patients have registered to participate in the program.

Levine said more than 200 physicians have been approved as practitioners, and nearly 300 more going through the process.