2nd inmate convicted of taxi driver’s murder also gets parole chance

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate sentenced to life for his role in the murder of a Lancaster taxi driver will now have a chance at parole, but not for about 10 years.

Manuel Ortiz was resentenced Wednesday in Lancaster County Court to 33 years to life. He has served about 23 years and 2 months, so he would be eligible for a parole hearing in 2027.

Ortiz was 16 when he supplied the gun and conspired in the October 1994 murder of Brian Whetts during a robbery. He was convicted of second-degree murder.

Levar Jones, who was 14 when he pulled the trigger and killed Whetts, was re-sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life.

President Judge Dennis Reinaker said he found Ortiz more culpable because he was older and manipulated Jones. Ortiz had a previous criminal record; Jones did not. Reinaker also said he is not comfortable releasing Ortiz yet due to his continued violent behavior.

The district attorney’s office told the judge that Ortiz is a high ranking member of the Latin Kings gang and has committed acts of violence against other inmates.

“He hasn’t changed; he has gotten worse,” Assistant District Attorney James Reeder Reeder told the judge. “He has stabbed, slashed and fought his way through the state correctional facilities.”

“If you let him get out, that violence will be out with the civilian population,” Reeder said. “It’s not a question of when he’s going to hurt somebody, it’s a question of who’s next.”

Jones and Ortiz, now 39, were in court for the re-sentencing hearings due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed mandatory life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.”