LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The United Way of Lebanon County has launched a special fund for families resettling in the county after they were displaced from Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria.

The Helping Hand fund is accepting gifts through Dec. 31.

The United Way said 100 percent of donations to the fund will be used to buy school supplies, winter clothing, food assistance, and other services.

To make a gift to the fund, visit www.unitedwaylebco.org/helpinghand.