Police: Neighbor wanted more than friendship with slain woman

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man accused of fatally stabbing his 24-year-old neighbor liked the woman and hoped for something more than friendship with her, police said.

Ray Heck Sr., 59, befriended Samantha Stein months ago. He sometimes walked her to a bus stop, they communicated frequently, and they visited each other’s homes, Southwestern Regional police said in the criminal complaint.

At some point, however, Stein took steps to limit or block communications with Heck, who persisted in contacting her.

Stein was found in her Spring Grove home by her fiance on Saturday morning. Authorities say three children under the age of 11 were home at the time but were not harmed.

Police said video from a nearby surveillance camera shows someone entering the home early Saturday and later leaving with a black box and a large trash bag. When officers searched the area around Heck’s home, they found a knife believed to be the homicide weapon and a bag of blood-stained clothing.

Heck eventually admitted to police that he entered Stein’s home to steal property. Once inside, he said he inadvertently woke Stein and cut her with a knife as they scuffled. He also admitted he took a video gaming console, cell phones, and other items from the home, the complaint states.

Heck is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property. He is in York County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

