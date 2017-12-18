Police: Man pushed officer during fight

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is accused of grabbing and pushing a police officer who was trying to break up a fight outside a bar at closing time.

Jayson Rodriguez-Irizarry, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The fight broke out early Saturday among a group of people who had exited the bar in the first block of West Orange Street.

Rodriguez-Irizarry grabbed the uniformed officer by the vest and pushed the officer backward into other officers and security personnel in order to continue fighting, police said.

He was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.