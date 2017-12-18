Police ID Duncannon man dead in Route 849 crash

By Published:

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have released the name of a Duncannon man who died after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County early Friday.

Jeremy G. Klinger, 28, was a passenger in a 2015 Nissan Altima that struck a fence and a tree after leaving the roadway in a curve, state police in Newport said in a news release.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Newport Road, also known as Route 849, in Wheatfield Township.

The driver, 28-year-old Justin Williams, of Duncannon, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s