Police ID Duncannon man dead in Route 849 crash

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have released the name of a Duncannon man who died after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County early Friday.

Jeremy G. Klinger, 28, was a passenger in a 2015 Nissan Altima that struck a fence and a tree after leaving the roadway in a curve, state police in Newport said in a news release.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Newport Road, also known as Route 849, in Wheatfield Township.

The driver, 28-year-old Justin Williams, of Duncannon, was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries, police said.