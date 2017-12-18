Playgowns: Finding Comfort with Unique Styles

Playgowns makes custom fun gowns for children currently in the hospital. They provide styles that fit their personality to make them feel more at home during a stressful and scary time.

“Years ago I got to meet one of my baseball teammates sons. He was suffering from a rare disease that would eventually take his life in his teens. During in the hospital Josh’s mother wished out loud that he didn’t have to pass in those ugly hospital gowns. Josh was a huge sports fan so that night I turned a regular gown into a football jersey and Playgowns was born,” tells owner Pete Hayden.

To continue developing new designs for children, Playgowns is accepting donations.

“100% of all the money received through donations goes to a gown and nothing else. $59.99 pays for a full gown or every time smaller donations add up to that a gown will be given away.”

Visit www.playgowns.com to learn more or make a donation.