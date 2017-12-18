Penn State Health, Highmark join forces

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health and Highmark Health have announced a new partnership.

The $1-billion deal allows Penn State Health to expand and improve its locations across central Pennsylvania with the support of Highmark.

“We really hope that through this new product, we’re going to make it that people throughout central Pennsylvania are still able to access this medical center and receive that sort of care closer to home,” Penn State Health CEO Dr. Craig Hillemeier said.

Highmark customers are guaranteed access to the Penn State Health Network. Both companies say the deal aims to lower the cost of care for patients.

Penn State Health will remain open to all types of health insurance coverage and Highmark will not require members to only use Penn State Health services.

“Those customers who demand choice, we will give them choice at the broadest level. For those customers that may be looking for something that is more affordable, there may be other network considerations that they make,” Highmark president Deborah Rice-Johnson said.

Penn State Health is still working out the details on when and where they will expand.