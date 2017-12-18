Patchy drizzle early, then mild air moves in for much of the week

A pattern change this week will bring some mild air to Central PA. With the hustle and bustle of pre-Christmas plans, it’s probably a good week for some warmer air to pay the region a visit. Patchy drizzle this morning shouldn’t create too many issues as most spots remain above freezing. Expect mostly cloudy conditions today with occasional breaks of sun. It will be mild this afternoon with highs topping off in the mid 40s. The rest of the day will be dry from mid morning onward. Tonight will also be mainly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Although tomorrow will start cloudy, the sun will break through during the afternoon and along with a stiff southwesterly breeze will usher in highs in the lower 50s!

There will be another slight cool down for mid week with highs dropping into the lower 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, although both days will be dry and feature plenty of sunshine. The next shot at some showers will come late Friday and Saturday. Highs will be back in the 40s and 50s with much of Saturday looking damp. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, southern storminess looks to move northward and hug the east coast. While nothing major appears to be in play at this time, there could be some rain or snow headed our way for the holiday. Lots of questions remain with the forecast, including the exact path of a coastal low and when exactly cold air rushes back into the region. For now, both days appear to have highs in the 40s, but cold air across the Midwest this week will be waiting to burst through. There is lots of time this week to iron out the Christmas forecast, so keep checking back and we’ll be tracking everything (including Santa!) for you closely this week. In the meantime, enjoy the mild temperatures!