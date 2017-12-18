MeToo, Daylin Leach, and the wave about to hit our workplaces

The #MeToo movement hits the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Former staffers are accusing state lawmaker and congressional candidate Daylin Leach of sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching and sex talk.

In the latest episode of the ABC27 podcast On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Dennis Owens talk about the wave that is hitting (or about to hit) workplaces across the country, how we handle due process and the “gray areas” of sexual harassment, and how we talk to our kids about these issues.

