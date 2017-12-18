Man arrested for 9-store knifepoint robbery spree

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested for a spree of nine robberies at discount and convenience stores in Harrisburg and the surrounding area.

Harry K. Briggs was taken into custody Monday morning after he robbed a Dollar General store in the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard and led Swatara Township officers on a vehicle pursuit, Harrisburg police said.

Police said Briggs used a large knife and physical force to threaten customers or employees and demand cash from store registers. They said several victims had the knife held to their throats and necks during the spree that began Nov. 22 at the Family Dollar in the 400 block of South Cameron Street.

Briggs robbed that store a second time on Dec. 3, and he previously robbed the Dollar General on Eisenhower Boulevard on Nov. 30, police said.

He’s also accused of robbing the Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of North Third Street on Nov. 25, the Family Dollar on South Front Street in Steelton on Dec. 5, and the 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Derry Street on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 11, he held up the Turkey Hill store in the 6300 block of Derry Street and the Dollar General in Paxtang, police said.

Briggs was awaiting arraignment on robbery and aggravated assault charges.