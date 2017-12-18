Leach ‘taking a step back’ from congressional bid amid misconduct allegations

The bombshell headline was dropped by the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News.

The first capitol casualty in the new and growing war on workplace harassment is state Sen. Daylin Leach (D-Delaware/Montgomery). Several former staffers are accusing Leach of inappropriate comments, sexualized jokes, even touching.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat, called on Leach to resign.

In a Facebook post Monday, Leach said he’s “taking a step back from his Congressional campaign.” It’s unclear what that means. In a post after the story broke over the weekend, Leach was critical of accusers and the media and his lawyer called the newspaper investigation a witch hunt. The tone of his statement changed Monday.

He wrote, in part, “while I’ve always been a gregarious person, it’s heartbreaking to me that I have put someone in a position that made them feel uncomfortable or disrespected. In the future, I will take more care in my words and my actions, and I will make it my top priority to protect those who speak up to help change the culture around us.”

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa released a statement of his own in response to the Leach allegations.

“Workplace harassment cannot be tolerated. Senate personnel should feel comfortable in the workplace and free to report sexual harassment. This report raised issues about the Senate’s policy for handling workplace and sexual harassment claims. We’re seeking more information about these specific claims and will take the appropriate next steps. In light of the recent national discussion on workplace harassment, we have initiated a review of our Senate policy governing workplace harassment.”

Leach is a former standup comedian known for a bawdy sense of humor. One longtime lobbyist, a woman, said that while troubled by the allegations made against Leach, she knows him to be an equal opportunity offender.

“Daylin Leach is offensive to everybody, all the time,” she said with a chuckle.

But Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) is taking the allegations against Leach seriously and believes there needs to be a cultural shift in the Capitol and in workplaces across America.

“When you’re in a position of power and someone else is in a position of being a subordinate, there’s a clear line there that ought not to be crossed,” Aument said.

Aument echoed the governor’s comments and said Leach crossed the line and should resign. And Aument insists he’d say the same thing if the violator was a Republican.

“Based on the serious accusations that have been made, the number of women who have come forward, and the quality of the reporting that’s been done, I certainly think, from my perspective, that would be in the best interest of the Senate and the commonwealth,” Aument said.