‘K9 for a Day’ helps dogs, police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four-month-old Bernie shivered a few times as he walked around the Tanger Outlets on Monday.

Bernie was sheltered in the Humane League of Lancaster County before he was called upon to be a K9 for a day.

The program is a partnership between the shelter and the East Lampeter Township Police Department. It allows officers, while on patrol, to take a dog out of the shelter to get them exposure.

“We’re trying to get them homes as quickly as we can,” Officer Jonathan Werner said.

Officers from the department use the busy Tanger Outlets to socialize the dogs. Police encourage people to say hello.

Werner said he believes the program helps police as well.

“Unfortunately, as a police officer, we’re not always meeting people on their best day,” he told ABC27 News, “but when we have the dog, we’re able to walk (around the outlets). It makes us a little more approachable and people want to come up and talk to us and want to pet the dog.”

Monday was the second time officers used the program. The first time took less than a day for a 1-year-old pit bull to find a forever home.

A couple had already applied to adopt Bernie before he left the outlets.