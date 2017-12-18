Gov. says senator should resign over misconduct allegations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants a Democratic state senator to resign over published allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women.

The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday quoted anonymous former campaign and legislative staffers and advisers accusing 56-year-old Sen. Daylin Leach of behavior ranging from highly sexualized jokes and comments to touching they considered inappropriate.

In a statement Sunday, the Democratic governor called Leach “a leader on important policy issues” but says his “conduct cannot be excused.”

Leach is now running for Congress in the Philadelphia suburbs. His statement blames the accusations on an unnamed political opponent and denies he’s ever inappropriately touched women.

Wolf says there’s a lack of “adequate structure for victims to report this type of behavior.” He’s asking political leaders to “commit to real reform that protects victims.”