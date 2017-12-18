Gov. says senator should resign over misconduct allegations

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 7, 2011, file photo, state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, addresses a host of environmental and community groups gathered for a rally in the state capitol against gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation in Harrisburg, Pa. Leach posted a profanity-laced tweet on Feb. 7, 2017, to defend a fellow state lawmaker in Texas after President Donald Trump mulled destroying the unnamed lawmaker’s career. (AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants a Democratic state senator to resign over published allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women.

The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday quoted anonymous former campaign and legislative staffers and advisers accusing 56-year-old Sen. Daylin Leach of behavior ranging from highly sexualized jokes and comments to touching they considered inappropriate.

In a statement Sunday, the Democratic governor called Leach “a leader on important policy issues” but says his “conduct cannot be excused.”

Leach is now running for Congress in the Philadelphia suburbs. His statement blames the accusations on an unnamed political opponent and denies he’s ever inappropriately touched women.

Wolf says there’s a lack of “adequate structure for victims to report this type of behavior.” He’s asking political leaders to “commit to real reform that protects victims.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s