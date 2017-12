HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Enrique Abadia, 76, left his home on Monday and has not returned, Susquehanna Township police said.

Abadia was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania registration of ERZ-2005.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a lightweight yellow jacket.

Anyone with any information should call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.