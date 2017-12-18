Cumberland Goodwill EMS gets grant for heart monitors; donations still needed

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland Goodwill EMS has received a grant for new life-saving equipment.

The group needed new cardiac monitors. The old ones were recalled and could not be repaired. So, the G.B. Stuart Foundation donated more than $35,000 to buy new monitors.

Assistant Chief Nathan Haring says the monitors are used every day.

“This is an early Christmas present,” Haring said. “We were really worried that we were not going to be able to have all the heart monitors necessary on the street to respond to patients due to the injunction that was put on our old vendors.”

Haring says more donations are needed to cover costs. If you are interested in helping, go to http://cumberlandgoodwill.org/