Crash knocks out power in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A single-vehicle crash caused power outages to people in Lebanon County early Monday.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday on Road 72 in Union Township.

State police said 41-year-old Richard Troxel of Jonestown crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped in three sections, downing the power lines and smashing a transformer. The car was split in half by the pole.

Troxel was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Part of Route 72 was closed for six hours before reopening around 6 a.m.