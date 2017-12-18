Crash knocks out power in Lebanon County

By Published: Updated:

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A single-vehicle crash caused power outages to people in Lebanon County early Monday.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday on Road 72 in Union Township.

State police said 41-year-old Richard Troxel of Jonestown crashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped in three sections, downing the power lines and smashing a transformer. The car was split in half by the pole.

Troxel was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Part of Route 72 was closed for six hours before reopening around 6 a.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s