Broom-wielding bartender, customers foil robbery

By Published: Updated:
Steffon Chambers (Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bartender and several customers took on a masked man when he tried to hold up a Harrisburg restaurant Saturday night.

Police said 54-year-old Steffon Chambers had a silver handgun when he leaned over the bar and demanded money from Al’s Café in the 200 block of Verbeke Street. The bartender struck him with a broom, and several bar patrons tried to take Chambers to the ground.

Chambers was able to get away from the customers, but police officers were parked outside of the bar and saw Chambers running with the gun. They chased Chambers to the 1400 block of Green Street and arrested him.

The gun he used turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

Chambers was charged with robbery and possessing an instrument of crime. He was sent to Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail.

