Arrest made in York County homicide

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in the killing of a York County mother found dead in her Spring Grove home.

Ray Heck Sr., 59, was arrested Sunday evening. He is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

Southwestern Regional Police Department said they received a call from inside a home on North Main Street just after 7 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Samantha Stein dead inside.

Police say she was stabbed to death.

Three children under the age of 11 were in the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

Heck lived less than a block from Stein. Police said key pieces of evidence included a video that showed a person entering and leaving the victim’s home.

Police say they also found evidence in several different locations that were discarded by the suspect. One item found was a knife that apparently was used in the stabbing.

Police also found items taken from the victim’s home and clothing worn at the time of the homicide.

The victim and Heck were acquaintances, but police do not know what the motive is.