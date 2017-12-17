Man cutting firewood dies after being pinned by fallen tree

Associated Press Published:

ARMAGH, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man cutting firewood near his Pennsylvania home died after he was pinned under a fallen tree.

The Indiana Gazette reports that emergency dispatchers in Indiana County were dispatched to East Wheatfield Township at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tom Fry, chief of the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the man was cutting firewood in the dark, and a 30- to 40-foot tree that was about a foot in diameter fell across his shoulders and pinned him to the ground.

Fry said someone at the man’s home heard his chain saw stop, went out to c heck on him and called 911.

Firefighters cut the fallen tree apart and got it off the man, but he had died. The man name wasn’t immediately released.

