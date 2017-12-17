Man accused of fleeing from police with drugs in car

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was caught with more than 200 bags of heroin, after police say he ran during a traffic stop.

State police say Gavin Heim, 23, of Ephrata, drove more than 125 mph during the chase, which spanned from Interstate 78 in Lebanon County toward Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

A trooper tried to pull Heim over just after 8 a.m. Sunday, but he fled.

Police caught up with Heim, finding the more than 200 bags of heroin, as well as meth and marijuana.

According to investigators, Heim admitted to fleeing because of the drugs in his car, as well as having active warrants.

A trooper also suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a State Police car during the pursuit.