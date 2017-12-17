Judicial board clears ex-judge of most misconduct counts

By Published:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has cleared a former eastern Pennsylvania judge of most allegations of misconduct that prompted his resignation last year.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the court cleared former Saucon Valley District Judge David Tidd of all but one of a dozen counts.

One allegation of retaliatory misconduct was found to have merit. The court said he confronted his staff in a way that would deter a “reasonable employee” from cooperating with a judicial discipline investigation.

Tidd’s attorney, Sam Stretton, called it a “major victory” following seven days of trial, many witnesses and thousands of documents. He said he expects minor discipline or a reprimand.

Tidd, who resigned last year, called the decision a relief and said “I’m just ready for it to be over.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s