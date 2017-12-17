Ex-staffers accuse Sen. Daylin Leach of inappropriate touching, sex talk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former staffers say Pennsylvania Senator Daylin Leach “crossed lines” with sex talk and inappropriate touching.

A report from the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News details anonymous and on-the-record allegations that Leach created an uncomfortable environment for women.

Accusations include touching women’s thighs and backsides, as well as comments to interns that led them to travel in pairs.

Leach denied the allegations, saying people affiliated with a political opponent started a “whisper campaign.”

Leach has been a Democratic state senator since 2009. He is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives for 2018.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa says there will be an investigation into the misconduct accusations.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement, calling on Senator Leach to resign.

“While he has been a leader on important policy issues, this conduct cannot be excused,” said Governor Wolf. “As I have said previously, this is not a partisan issue. The lack of adequate structure for victims to report this type of behavior and feel protected is inexcusable, and underscores that Harrisburg’s culture must change.”

