Crews battle barn fire in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire broke out at a Lancaster County barn on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched around 12:45, to a barn on the 100 block of Snavely Mill Road in Elizabeth Township.

Multiple fire crews and at least one EMS responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no word on what started the fire or how much damage it caused.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update on air and online.

