Chambersburg police looking for person of interest in car thefts

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help identifying someone who they call a person of interest in two recent incidents of car theft.

Chambersburg police responded to 159 South Main Street around 9 p.m. Friday, where they found a van with a shattered window.

They report a purse was taken from the van, which was later recovered.

Chambersburg police say a second vehicle was also broken into on East Queen Street.

Police would like to find the person in these photos, but say they are not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with more information should contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

