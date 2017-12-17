Chambersburg police looking for person of interest in car thefts

Chambersburg police look for person of interest
Chambersburg police look for person of interest
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help identifying someone who they call a person of interest in two recent incidents of car theft.
Chambersburg police responded to 159 South Main Street around 9 p.m. Friday, where they found a van with a shattered window.
They report a purse was taken from the van, which was later recovered.
Chambersburg police say a second vehicle was also broken into on East Queen Street.
Police would like to find the person in these photos, but say they are not necessarily a suspect at this time.
Anyone with more information should contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.
