State Police investigate York County suicide

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) –

UPDATE 8:30 A.M.: State Police report that shooting they responded to Saturday morning was a suicide.

Troopers were called to the 800 block of Alpine Road in Warrington Township around 7 a.m.

———————————————————————————————————————

Police are investigating a shooting a morning shooting in York county, according to 911 dispatchers.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Alpine Road around 7 a.m.

It is not yet clear how many people were involved or what their condition may be, but dispatch confirms that the York County Coroner was notified.

State police say they are responding to the scene as well.

