Police investigate homicide of 24-year-old mother in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway into the death of a York County mother who police found dead inside a Spring Grove home.

Southwestern Regional Police say they have several people of interest but haven’t made any arrests. This is Spring Grove’s first homicide of the year, and it leaves police and the community saddened and stunned.

Christmas lights line the quiet York County street.

“It’s very safe, very safe,” said Sgt. Jamie Stalcup, with the Southwestern Regional Police Department.

You’ll see police tape surrounding a home if you take a closer look.

“A homicide is a very atypical occurrence here,” Stalcup said. “Usually it’s property crimes, domestics, and traffic incidents.”

Police say they received a call from inside the home along North Main Street in Spring Grove Borough just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning. They found 24-year-old Samantha Stein dead inside.

“We don’t believe the community at large has cause to be alarmed. We believe this was a targeted event and not random,” Stalcup said.

Three children under the age of 11 were in the home at the time but weren’t hurt.

“The family is obviously very distraught,” Stalcup said. “The mother is taken from her children, and and it’s never a good time.”

One child is Stein’s, and the two others are her boyfriend’s children.

“We’re here to work for the victims and make the community have the belief that they are safe, and they are,” Stalcup said.

Police aren’t saying how the victim died. Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number for York County 911 at (717) 846-1234 and ask for Southwestern Regional Police.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.