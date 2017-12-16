Meet Miles Sanders the heir apparent to Saquon Barkley

By Published:

When Miles Sanders came to Penn State he expected to play right away.  He was a 5-star running back recruit out of Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh and a Mr. PA Football award winner. At most schools he would have gotten his wish, at Penn State he was stuck behind Saquon Barkley.

While Barkley has been setting records and making a run at the Heisman, Sanders has been patiently waiting.  He says the experience has humbled him and taught him a lot.  With Barkley most likely entering the NFL draft, the sophomore is ready to step into the lead role next season.

