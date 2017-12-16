Coal Mine Safety Rules protecting coal miners’ dust exposure up for review

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo taken Feb. 2, 2017, the White House in Washington seen from the South Lawn. The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Three years after the Obama administration lowered the allowable limits for miners’ exposure to coal dust, the Trump administration has brought the standards up for review.

Federal mining regulators indicated Thursday that they are reconsidering rules meant to protect underground miners from breathing coal and rock dust – the cause of black lung – and diesel exhaust, which can cause cancer.

Attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents miners in safety cases, calls it “a bad signal” for miners, adding that the Trump administration is aligned with mine operators who have opposed the stronger regulations.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has asked for public comment on whether standards “could be improved or made more effective or less burdensome by accommodating advances in technology, innovative techniques, or less costly methods.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s