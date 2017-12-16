Breezy Today, Warming Up Next Week

With temperatures below freezing this morning, we could see some areas of patchy ice left over from the snow last evening leaving behind wet roads overnight, so just be cautious walking on sidewalks and roads that were likely untreated.

Add to that winds picking up out of the west at 8-12 mph with G35, it will feel brisk today even though the good news is that we have a relatively warmer weekend. With highs near 40, that should melt away any remnants of ice or snow left over by the start of next week.

Tomorrow, we’ll see increasing clouds as a warm front approaches and brings a chance of some light snow/rain mix in the evening, and possibly into early Monday AM.

If your already sick of the cold, the start of your work week will be something to look forward to with above average temperatures nearing 50 for Tuesday. But, that will be short lived after another cold front ushers in blustery weather for Wednesday.

The coastal low pressure that provided a period of snow Friday afternoon is exiting eastward. Much of the snow is east of the area, other than an occasional flurry. Skies will partially clear later this evening and tonight with temperatures remaining in the 20s.

Beyond that, much of next week will be quiet, but some long range model guidance suggests a system from the Gulf of Mexico lifting northward toward Christmas that could bring a chance for rain or snow near Christmas Day. We’ll keep posted.

-Meteorologist Ann Rodden