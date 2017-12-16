52 percent say country worse off under Trump

Julie Pace and Emily Swanson Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. California and the Trump administration will square off at a key federal court hearing in Oakland to help a judge decide whether to block new rules allowing more employers to opt out of birth control coverage for women. U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam is not expected to immediately issue a ruling at the hearing Tuesday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows less than a quarter of Americans think Trump has made good on the pledges he made to voters.

Among Republicans, just half say Trump has kept his promises, which included vows to overhaul his predecessor’s health care law, withdraw the U.S. from a nuclear accord with Iran and invest millions in new projects to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure. None of those steps have been taken.

Just three in 10 Americans said the U.S. is heading in the right direction, and 52 percent said the country is worse off since Trump became president.

