$14 million, four-building shopping center coming to Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – York County is getting a new $14 million shopping center, and construction is already underway.

Cape Horn Crossing will be a four-building shopping center at Lombard Road and Route 24/Cape Horn Road in Red Lion.

“My first reaction was oh good! It’s nice that we’ll be getting something,” said Elizabeth Gans, who lives nearby.

Gans shops at the nearby Giant and Weis shopping centers. The new shopping center is expected to create more than 100 permanent jobs.

“We need more shopping,” Gans said. “This is a wonderful area to live in, but it’ll be much more convenient than having to go to Market Street or Route 30.”

“This is something I think was needed for this particular area,” said Laymon Mortorff, project manager with ABRN Development Corporation.

The project will include some traffic changes. Drivers will see two left-turn lanes from Lombard Road going north on Route 24.

“The first of three buildings up on this level is being constructed behind us. Tractor Supply is going to be located there. to my right is going to be a commercial building that will have a Verizon store in it,” Mortorff said.

The third building will have a Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union, and a fourth building will include office and retail space. Charlie Smith would like to see a Trader Joe’s or Harris Teeter store instead.

“I think it’s a good thing to have any new development, but personally, there’s not too much at the new development that I think I would take advantage of.”

Elizabeth Gans enjoys the snowy day with her cat Eli and the shopping center ahead.

“I think it’s great,” Gans said. “I think Red Lion needs more shopping without overdoing it so we still have the nice area and not too much traffic. That’ll be great to at least get out and see what they have there.”

The project is expected to be completed in the spring.