Woman cited with cruelty for dog left in vehicle

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is accused of animal cruelty after leaving her dog locked in a vehicle with no food or water, police said.

Karen Longenecker, 57, of Strasburg, was cited with the summary count on Tuesday.

Manor Township police the small mixed-breed had already been in the parked vehicle for more than three hours when they were called to the 2100 block of Temple Avenue to investigate. They said the window was part way down and it was beginning to rain.

Police said they found Longenecker working a five-hour shift at a local store.

She was cited under a section of the animal cruelty law that states an owner cannot deprive an animal of necessary food, water and shelter.

