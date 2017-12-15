‘The Last Jedi’ means big business for small theater

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiers to audiences around the county this weekend, small theaters expect to see a business boom.

Prior to Thursday’s premier, a Star Wars party was held at the Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theater in Millersburg. The sold out audience was treated to a visit by the 501st Legion Garrison Carida Chapter, a central Pennsylvania-based charity organization that appears in full, authentic Star Wars costumes.

Brandi Geyer-Wilbert, a TVP member and theater operator, said the small town cinema has sold out several showings of ‘The Last Jedi’ in advance.

“We will probably sell out for weeks. Its huge,” said Geyer-Wilbert. “This is definitely our largest movie of the year. It is every year that they release a Star Wars film.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to earn more than $425 million globally in its premier weekend.