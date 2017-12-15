Simmons says he will ‘defend’ himself following rape claims

NEW YORK (AP) – Music mogul Russell Simmons says on Instagram that he will “begin to properly defend” himself a day after a New York Times story published claims by three women that he raped them.

The allegations in the Times’ Wednesday report stem from the 1980s and 1990s. Simmons denies the allegations.

Simmons wrote Thursday that he “will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges.” Simmons posted his words under a photo that read #NotMe. He writes that “my intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. …It’s just a statement about my innocence.”

Last month, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its “All Def Comedy” show after a sexual misconduct allegation by a screenwriter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)