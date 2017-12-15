Restaurant Report: Encrusted grease, mold & leaky roof

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Agriculture Department found mold, encrusted grease, and problems with storing dairy products in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

China Tea House on Louise Drive in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 23 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was “white, mold-like residue” in the walk-in cooler, and dirty kitchen tools were stored as clean. Beef, chicken, eggs, noodles, lettuce, shrimp had to be thrown out because they were not compliant with date marking rules.

China One on Baltimore Street in Hanover was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. The ceiling had encrusted grease and was “heavily soiled,” the flooring, walls, and walk-in cooler were “extremely dirty,” and kitchen equipment and utensils had large accumulations of food residue.

Cocoa Diner on East Main Street in Hummelstown was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw chicken and beef were stored in a way that could contaminate food, dairy creamers were held at 65 degrees, and the roof was leaking water in the food prep area.

Establishments with no violations include Plaza Azteca in Lancaster, Greek Town Pizza in Lebanon, Barlow Fire Sandwich House just outside Gettysburg, and Chambersburg Garden Club.

The Department of Agriculture has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

