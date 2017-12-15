Republicans knock Wolf decision not to release Stack report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision not to release an inspector general’s report he ordered into the treatment of state employees by Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, a fellow Democrat.

Urging Wolf this week to release the report are House Labor and Industry Committee Chairman Rob Kauffman, state party chairman Val DiGiorgio and Paul Mango, who is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Wolf in next year’s election.

Last spring, Wolf stripped Stack of Pennsylvania State Police protection and limited cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance by state employees at Stack’s official residence. Stack’s office later said his wife had entered treatment for an undisclosed mental health issue.

Wolf says he wants to be fair to Tonya Stack and didn’t need to go further than he did to keep state employees safe.