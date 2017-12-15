Pennsylvania OKs more doctors for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Two physicians with offices in Cumberland County have joined others who are approved to prescribe medical marijuana.

The state Health Department updated its list of approved practitioners this week, adding the practices of Asit Upadhyay, D.O. in Lemoyne and William Richwine, D.O. in Camp Hill.

More than 20 local doctors may now prescribe medical marijuana to patients who qualify when Pennsylvania begins delivering the medication next year.

Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The list of local physicians approved to prescribe medical marijuana is below.

Berks County
Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.
1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601
Neurology

Stanford Feinberg, M.D.
1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Neurology

Cumberland County
Asit Upadhyay, D.O.
1 Lemoyne Square, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

William Richwine, D.O.
2135 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine

Christine Daecher, D.O.
2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Pain Management

John Neely, M.D.
310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Functional Medicine

Jordan Klein, M.D.
175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Theresa Burick, D.O.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine

Julianne Rich, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine

Dauphin County
Daniel Kambic, D.O.
225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113
Family Medicine

John Neely, M.D.
500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Richard Magill, M.D.
3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100
Family Medicine

Franklin County
Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.
1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225
Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

Lancaster County
David Simons, D.O.
1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543
Pain Management

Heather Harle, M.D.
2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601
Neurology

Livia Baublitz, D.O.
1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Lebanon County
Dan Lorenzo, M.D.
918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
Pain Management

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Mifflin County
Roy Punyabrata, M.D.
25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099
Psychiatry

York County
Christine Phillips, M.D.
3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331
Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

Gary Nalavany, M.D.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331
Anesthesiology

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Michael Peck, D.O.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331
Family Practice

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.
1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404
Family Medicine

