Penn State Health, Highmark Health join forces

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health say they plan to partner up and invest more than $1 billion in the development of a health care network that includes new facilities.

The new partnership would focus on “improving access, quality and affordability of health care close to home for people across south-central Pennsylvania while creating new opportunities for medical education and research,” according to a joint statement released Friday.

“Penn State Health will offer more primary, specialty and acute care locations across central Pennsylvania so that our friends, families and neighbors will have easier access to our care, right in the communities where they live,” Dr. A. Craig Hillemeier, dean, Penn State College of Medicine; chief executive officer, Penn State Health; and senior vice president for Health Affairs, Penn State said in a statement.

David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health, called the partnership a “game changer.”

“We’re going to lead the change for a better model of health care in the heart of Pennsylvania,” he said.

The companies said the partnership will not affect patient care or insurance coverage. Under the terms, Penn State Health remains free to contract with other health care insurance companies, and existing health insurance agreements will remain in place.

Highmark Health’s payer arm, Highmark Inc., will be free to contract with other hospitals and health systems, and its existing agreements with other health care providers in the region will remain unchanged.

Both organizations received approvals from their boards this week.